'AITA for calling the police on my boyfriend for locking me in the bathroom?'

I (f20) and my bf (m27) have been together for two years. Besides this event, he really is so kind to me and so good. I’ve never ever seen him like this. Basically what happened was that I went out to a coffee shop to study with a few friends. I’m in university and we have our midterms this week. I was there from about 8am-noon on Sunday (today is Thursday as I’m posting this). My roommate is one of the ones who I was studying with, and she’s also my best friend. I let her know that I was gonna leave from studying to my bfs.

Well when I got to my bfs, he told me I smelt like coffee. My clothes and hair. I said oh yeah probably because again, I sat there for like 4 hours. He said he really couldn’t stand the smell and he needed me to change. I was planning on spending the night so I had clothes but I really didn’t want to change right then and there (which is not the hill to die on, I see that now). It started a kind of heated argument. I ended up snapping on him and telling me to stop and leave me alone, or else I’d leave. After me raising my voice, my bf grabbed me by my shoulders and literally forced me into the bathroom.