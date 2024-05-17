'AITA for calling the police on my fianceé when she didn't come home all night?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for calling the police on my fiancée?"

Last night my (35M) Fiance (38F) left in the evening to give a friend's son a ride back to his home. She implied she'd be home before 9. She left at around 7:45. 10:15 rolled around and she still wasn't home. I texted and she apologized to me, saying that her friend's son was actually in the next town over (maybe 30 minutes away) and she was coming home now.

11:45 rolled around and she still hadn't come home, so I called her to no answer. Texted her to no response. I was getting very upset 12.30 rolled around and still no response and no answer to my phone calls. I was extremely angry.

1:30 rolled around and my anger had completely transformed into worry. Not answering my calls and texts not read. Around 1:45 I called the police.