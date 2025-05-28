'AITA for canceling a trip because my friend can’t afford it? I think she wants me to cover her.'

She kinda just laughed and said since I have money she assumed I would pay for a majority of her expenses. I was shocked because why would she assume I would pay for her expenses without even asking? I have no problem covering something like drinks or ice cream but to assume I would pay for everything by myself except for the hotel? (we had previously agreed to split the hotel 50/50)

I told her that this trip was her idea and she shouldn’t have asked me to go if she was expecting me to pay for everything. She’s upset and complaining about how it’s unfair since I can afford to pay for her, AITA?

The internet did not hold back one bit.

Teleporting_Cat wrote: