Blabbing BIL infuriates pregnant wife, 'he thinks it's cute he spoiled the reveal.' AITA?

This is not the first time my brother-in-law has made everything about what he wanted and not what we wanted. He also had told family we were pregnant without our permission before we had announced to everybody because he felt he could and we “never told him not to tell anybody” along with many other things over the years.

So really just most things with him are a sensitive topic for me. Well when I found out that he was told, and he told his wife, I told my husband I had no interest in doing the gender reveal anymore.

My husband had already slipped to his mom by using the gender related pronouns when talking about to baby so she already knows the gender, which means her husband does too. There were only going to be 6 people at his gender reveal.