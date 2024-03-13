'AITA for canceling my wedding because my fiancée won't let my mom live with us?' UPDATED

Our family has a history of dementia settling in around the early 60s, and my mother has started to show signs of forgetfulness. That's why I want to keep her as close as possible. I will be the primary caregiver. She has plenty of savings to cover the cost of her treatment and two apartments in her name - one she currently lives in and one we have put on rent.

After moving her in with me, I will sell one of them and hire a full-time nurse when her dementia starts getting worse. We were never planning on having children, nor did I ever expect her to quit her job or stay at home to take care of my mother.