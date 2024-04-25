'AITA for cancelling my sister's wedding since she took over my wedding venue?' UPDATED

'WIBTA for cancelling my sister's wedding because it was my wedding first?'

I was meant to get married on the 1st of February, which was mine and my ex-fiance's anniversary. We ended the engagement shortly after the new year because he cheated on me.

The wedding was initially planned with just my money but was very low key, and my parents asked if they could put up some additional money to make the whole thing a bit bigger. By the end about 60% of the wedding was paid for by me and 40% my parent's contribution. My ex and I had agreed that I would pay for the wedding while he covered the honeymoon.

My ex left me to deal with cancelling the wedding as his money wasn't involved, and I turned to my mother and sister for help because I didn't have the mental or emotional capacity to call vendors and venues and whatever else and cancel everything.