'AITA for cancelling our honeymoon after my fiancee spent $10K on her wedding dress?' UPDATED

"AITA for cancelling our honeymoon after my fiancee spent $10,000 on her wedding dress?"

My fiancée and I are planning to get married late this year. We had a small, rough budget for our wedding. It's a small wedding, only about 30 guests and hosted on a family friend's property.

We've been making the decoration ourselves, doing online RSVPs, ordering our wedding cake from Costco.As a trade off my fiancée and I would be going on a very expensive honeymoon. I left my fiancée to buy her wedding dress because I thought she would be mature enough to stay within our budget.