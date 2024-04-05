'AITA for causing a scene at my MIL's wedding because my husband was there against my wishes?'

He was actually there. I was fuming when I saw him. He saw me and started following me as I was turning and making my way out. I yelled at him calling him a liar and manipulator. he tried to get me to quiet down since people were staring but I lost it on him and said that he betrayed the promise he made me and that his word meant shit to me.

He got defensive saying he really wanted to be there for his mom and at the same time couldn't handle me being upset with him and giving him silence so he hid it from me. I told him to get out of my face and went home. He came back looking pissed saying I made a scene at his mom's wedding and humiliated him when I started yelling at him.