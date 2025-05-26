'AITA for causing my MIL to sell her new house? I snapped at her and she made a rash decision.' UPDATED 2X

I told her that husband and I are doing our best to help everyone we care about- including step MIL. And I told her that SHE was the one who decided to buy that new house site unseen despite my husband recommending against it and she should be taking accountability for her choices and not putting them on her son.

I also stated that there was plenty of "neediness" going around and that step MIL wasn't the only one - this might have been the asshole part as I could tell she wasn't happy that I was basically accusing her of being needy too. But MIL decided to immediately pack her bags and leave. I did apologize and I told her she didn't have to go.

She said she did and we could talk to her again after we have time and are done with all our projects and "that woman."

She texted today to say she is emptying the new house and will be selling it. Which is honestly fine by me considering it's less work for us.