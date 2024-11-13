'AITA for changing my wife’s book room into the kids' new play room?' UPDATED

Ella has been hard on herself lately, because the kids toys are scattered everywhere so I decided while she was out to have the kids take everything up into the loft area and put all her stuff into her gaming room (we both have our own separate gaming rooms.) The kids LOVE this area and in the time they’ve been playing up there I have seen no toys.

Ella came home and started crying saying that was her safe heaven area away from everyone and has been really short with me. She claims that she goes up there everyday and now she can’t just take it away from the kids. I told her she can make her gaming room into a reading room but she states the kids go in there and it’s not the same.