Couple leaves server a $154 cash tip at a restaurant, changes it to $4. AITA?

"AITA for changing our server's tip from $154 to $4?"

My husband (31M) and I (30F) do fairly well for ourselves. Not well enough that we have no financial burdens but well enough that we can enjoy nice things and like to help others when we can. One way I like to do this is leaving a large cash tip when a server does particularly well or is someone we really connect with.

Last night, we went to one of our spots and were served by a nice young lady I'm guessing in her early 20s. I decided to leave $200 cash for our $46 bill. I left cash on the table after the check came and, not needing change, we got up and left. Our server ran us down at the door and somewhat angrily demanded we must pay and we couldn't just run out on the bill.