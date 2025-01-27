'AITA for charging my adult children rent? My daughter got really upset at the suggestion.'

I buy all the groceries, laundry detergent, toilet paper, etc for the house. They are responsible for their cars and related expenses, cell phones, and personal toiletries. Some of my daughter’s friends live at home for free, but those friends also live in a home with both parents working.

My daughter has actually said she will quit her job and go on social assistance just so she can’t afford to pay me rent.

So internet strangers, AITA for asking my adult children to pay rent to live at home?