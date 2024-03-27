'AITA for choosing a wedding date that is the same month as my sister’s wedding?'

professionaldrama- said:

I think I’m gonna get downvoted for this but couldn’t care less. YTA. She already told you her timeline and you just preferred to be sneaky and didn’t even say one word about it back then but suddenly you’re the one who got the venue! That’s distasteful to me.

Yes, you can’t block people have their wedding whenever they want but you weren’t even nice enough to give her a heads up. For all we know you can be at your honeymoon during her wedding so you can’t join. Immediate family still has to pay for their dress, transportation, hotel even if they don’t help your weddings so they might be forced to choose one of you. Honestly, if I were your sister I would reconsider if I want to come to your wedding and if I did, I would just sit and do nothing like someone you invited out of courtesy.