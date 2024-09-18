Longtime high school couple breaks up after man’s ultimatum over dog woman chooses loyal companion. AITA?

For context, we never had a very loving or affectionate relationship before, my ex always ignored me, so I essentially gave all that love to my dog instead. I was also always extremely co-dependant in the relationship. Having the dog helped me branch out, find new friends and hobbies and became more independent.

My ex became extremely jealous of the dog and angry that I was becoming more independent, and insited I have to get rid of the dog. He made up the excuses that he costs too much money (I pay EVERY SINGLE expense), that the dog is horribly trained (he's not), etc. He even tried to get me to euthanize him every time we went to the vet.