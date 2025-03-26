'AITA For choosing my kids over my new husband?'

I’m also not confident about the education system here, and the criminality in some areas is a concern—especially with my kids being at such a formative age. If I were moving them for something better, that would be one thing, but I don’t feel like I am.

It feels like I’m asking them to sacrifice their stability for something uncertain. One option I’m considering is moving back temporarily with my two younger children while my eldest finishes their most important school years.

But I know this will create serious tension with my spouse, who doesn’t see moving (even temporarily) as an option. I also don’t have much of a support network back home, which makes the move daunting. I feel like no matter what I choose, someone will be hurt.