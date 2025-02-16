Game night host torn between loyalty and fairness in friends’ breakup aftermath. AITA? + UPDATE

You actively didn't choose sides in the break up. Sounds like Larry wanted you to, but Larry needs to understand that's not how the world works with adults. Sometimes, your SO becomes friends with your friends, especially after several years. Just because his relationship with her ended doesn't mean yours did, nor that it's going to.

A month later, the OP returned with an update.

My daughter's birthday has happened since this. This was way different from a game night, because both Larry and Jessie are close to her and have babysat her, before and after their breakup.

I talked to my husband, who said we should invite Larry first to see how he felt, especially after how hurt he was by the handling of the game night. Larry said he was fine seeing Jessie at my daughter's birthday - remember, Jessie is also my daughter's godmother.