"AITA for choosing to sit indoors at a restaurant and not on the dog-friendly patio?"

A bunch of friends and I planned a dinner and drinks out at a brewery this past weekend. A friend that we are cordial with said they made a reservation.

I was the first one to arrive with my wife. Turns out the reservation was for outdoors. I asked if we could move indoors. They said yes but needed a few minutes.

More friends arrive as we wait and we are all led to our table. All had no issues being indoors. We ordered our first round of drinks while others arrived. The friend that made the reservation walks in without his wife.

He asks why we are indoors when he made the reservation for outside. He informs us that he brought his 3 dogs. He said a table was still available so we could move outside. He asks why we moved the reservation inside.