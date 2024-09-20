'AITA for coming to my brother's wedding with an invitation?' 'Things took a turn.'

A few months ago, I got an invitation to his wedding, which surprised me. I hadn’t spoken to him about it, but after talking with my sister, I decided to go. It felt rude not to. At the wedding, I mostly spent time catching up with family, and after a while, I went to say hi to my brother when I saw him at the gift table.

That’s when things took a turn. Before I could even get a word out, he already looked uncomfortable. We exchanged the usual pleasantries, but there was this underlying tension I couldn’t quite put my finger on. Then, out of nowhere, he told me he hadn’t wanted me there at all.