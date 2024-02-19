'AITA for confronting a mother for the way she was holding her newborn?'

I wasn’t going to say anything, but as the seconds ticked by, her cries got louder and louder. It was clear she was in pain and the mother seemed not to notice at all. Finally after about 3 minutes I decided to say something. “Hey you’re not supposed to hold your kid like that.”

She turns to me with a confused look. “Excuse me???” I say “you heard me. It’s super careless and dangerous.” She scoffs but is quick to put her phone away and amend the behavior until she gets her food and leaves the store.