Husband’s bond with stepson shattered as ex-husband takes credit for his efforts. AITA?

"AITA for considering divorce over my wife’s ex behaviour?"

Yesterday, I posted this, but it got deleted because I replied harshly to an unkind comment. For a recap: I’ve been with my wife for six years (married for 1.5 years). Her son, let’s call him Jake, is 9. He used to call me “Dad,” and we had a great bond.

Five months ago, his biological dad showed up. Since then, Jake has been repeating things his dad says and constantly insulting me. I went from "he is my dad" to " he is just my mom's husband ! Hahaha." I talked to my wife about it, but she thinks he’s just a kid and that I should let it go.