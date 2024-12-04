'AITA for considering leaving my fiancé over a wasted 'joke' about intimacy? MAJOR UPDATE

At this point his friends started joking even more. I left the table and got an Uber and went home. My drunk fiancé came home and passed out. The next day I told him he embarrassed me and I was horrified. I asked is he really gonna kick me out of if I ever say no to him? He said of course not! I was drunk and stupid and said some dumb s--t.

I told him I was so embarrassed and he thinks I’m over reacting and no one will even remember because everyone was super drunk. I have been really distant and he keeps saying I’m over reacting and I should get over myself.

AITAH for considering leaving him?