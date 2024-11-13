'AITA for controlling my GF’s ‘freedom of speech' by calling her out for what I overheard?' UPDATED

My girlfriend Rachel (30F) and I (30M) have been together for five years, with a strong relationship. However, yesterday, I accidentally overheard Rachel and her best friend Emily discussing my best friend Nick's (32M) appearance.

The conversation was predominantly Rachel, describing Nick as "ridiculously hot" and "charming." Emily asked Rachel why she chose me over Nick, and Rachel replied, laughing, "As if Nick would've chosen me."

I felt hurt, disrespected, and angry. At worst, it sounds like Rachel wants to sleep with Nick. At best, she's being disrespectful to our relationship and me.

When I confronted her later in private, Rachel apologized but dismissed the conversation as "girl talk" I wasn't meant to hear.