'AITA for 'controlling' my wife's free time? I just want her to keep me updated.'

She argues that she doesn't ask for that kind of information from me when I'm having free time, but I'm not doing activities that involve the same sort of risks. AITA for wanting to know where she is and when she'll be back when she's out hiking?

EmploymentLanky9544 wrote:

"If she's going hiking I ask her to let me know where she's going and roughly when she'll be home."

This is Hiking Safety 101. Anyone who hikes, especially solo, should tell someone where they're going, with an estimated time back.