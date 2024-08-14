'AITA for criticizing my husband for putting Tabasco sauce on my mother's beef stew?'

One night, she wanted to make dinner for us. She made us beef bouruignon as well as some salad and rolls. As the daughter of French immigrants to the US, beef bouruignon is kind of her signature dish and something she takes a lot of pride in.

When we sat down to eat, my husband remarked "This all looks and smells great." But then he proceeded to pull out his effing bottle of Tabasco sauce and sprinkle it over both the stew and the salad. I wanted to scream. Could the man just enjoy a single dish the way it was meant to be eaten for once?

When we were alone, I admit I picked a fight over it. I told him that it was disrespectul to the dish that my mother had lovingly prepared for us for his to alter it.