'AITA for cutting my mom out of my life after she couldn't follow my rules for my dog?'

I went no contact with my mom because she couldn't follow my rules about my puppy.

Appropriate-Pie-9824 writes:

I, (28F), have a 4-month-old German Shepherd puppy. For context, our family dog was of the same breed, and we raised him from when he was 2 months old. Unfortunately, he passed two years ago. Last month, I had to go to work in-person out of the blue.

I got very little notice, so I called up my mom and asked her if she could take care of the puppy for me. She agreed and came over; I told her he was unvaccinated and to "be careful." I went to work, and I messaged her every now and then to ask how they were doing, and she responded with a thumbs-up emoji every time.