'AITA for cutting off my mom and golden child brother? He insulted my daughter.'

"AITA for cutting off my mom and golden child brother?"

A few weeks ago, I (30f) took my 1.5 year old daughter to visit my mom (54f) and my two brothers, Roy (23m) and Mady (28m). We only see each other every two months or so, as we live 2 hours away. My daughter was having fun with her uncle Roy, and bonding when golden child, Uncle Mady (golden child) appeared after waking up midday.

Uncle Mady immediately started insulting my daughter, claiming that we hadn't taught her any manners. He doesn't know my daughter very well, as he has only met her a handful of times and has not attempted to bond with her in any way. He claims it is disrespectful for her to call Uncle Roy, "Uncle Roy", and culturally, elders should not be called by their first name. I disagreed with him, but kept quiet.