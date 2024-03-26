'AITA for dancing with my high school ex at a wedding?' UPDATED

Being cordial with an ex as adults is perfectly healthy. But slow dancing with them in front of your spouse? Maybe not the smartest move for the ride home.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for dancing with his ex at a mutual's wedding. He wrote:
So to give some background"
My wife (28F) and I (29M) have been married for 2 years now, I love my wife, we have had a great relationship so far. All in all, I couldn’t be happier.
Last year, my wife and I were invited to her best friend’s wedding. It was a pretty luxurious wedding, with dances, feasts, drinks, grandeur, you get the gist. During one of the dances, when my wife and I were sitting at the side, a random man asked my wife for a dance.
Now this guy was an objectively good lucking dude, and my wife appeared flustered when he asked her for a dance. She looked over at me, and I told her to go ahead, why not. We were all having fun, there’s no harm in my wife having fun too. It wouldn’t hurt me. Except it did hurt me internally.
I’m not the type to be normally bothered by such trivial matters, but in this instance it did, but I tried not to outwardly show it. My wife and this guy were clearly enjoying themselves, I could see my wife was still flustered when they were dancing, I had never seen her blush this much in a long time. I mean I get it. This guy was objectively good looking, and my feelings were irrational.
Well anyways, over the following days, my wife sensed that I was not myself, and she apologized for the incident. I told her she had nothing to apologize about, and that was the end of that. We still loved each other, and I realized I probably had to internally work through my own insecurities, which I did, and I was back to normal in a couple of days.
Well fast forward a year, and my wife and I were now invited to my best friend’s wedding. This was my best friend from high school and I expected I’d see some of my old high school mates. The wedding was a blast. I caught up with a lot of my high school friends including my ex from high school. I’m not going to lie, she looked stunning.
During the dances, I asked my wife if I could dance with my ex, and she gave me the go ahead. Well I asked my ex for a dance, she agreed, and we danced. She complimented me a lot physically which made me feel things, I complimented her too.
There was a lot of close physical contact, especially during the slow dances, which was probably inappropriate, but at that moment, I was justifying it internally because of my wife’s dance last year. Well we danced for quite some time, and I finally called it at off when it went way too overboard.
My ex wanted to continue on, but I somehow found restraint to stop it. By that time, I think the damage had been done, and my wife wanted to go home. We left home early and my wife straight up cried when we reached home. This hurt me a lot, and she’s never hidden her emotions from me, and I apologized.
She told me I had no reason to apologize, but I told her I did because what I did was completely inappropriate. I’ve been making it up to her the past week, by taking her out on dates. She cried some days and I comforted her. I think we’re finally back to normal now. Was I the AH for dancing with my high school ex at a wedding?
I am the AH, I get it. I hurt my wife massively. I was also a bit drunk, it doesn't excuse what I did that day, but I lost some inhibitions. Looking back, what I did that day was far worse than what I typed in my original post, I was completely inappropriate with her.
I am go to start looking for therapy to work through my insecurity issues. I would like to somehow erase that day from memory. I just don't know what got over me that day, I would never do that in a million years. My ex and I exchanged numbers that day, but I have now cut off all contact from my ex, and blocked her.
mi_nombre_es_ricardo wrote:
Bro you really need to explain what do you mean by "inappropriate."
standdownplease wrote:
Imagine if you were actually a man and told your wife "I don't feel comfortable with you dancing with another man" instead of stewing in your insecurity and letting it all out at once as you dry humped your ex in front of your wife at a wedding.
Longjumping-Click-47 wrote:
It’s just an excuse!! He would still want to dance with his ex. It gave him the opportunity to say “You did with another man so I should be able to”. He’s just trying to justify with a sh#$ty excuse.
Defiant_McPiper wrote:
Right? And also blaming it on being drunk - never said that it the original post but since he got told what an AH he is he's looking for anything to try and blame his behavior on. And he now also revealed he exchanged numbers with the ex - so it's a million times worse than what the wife did (and again I don't remember this tid bit on the OG post). But yeah, blame the booze for talking to the ex after the fact too.
Ladycougar87 wrote:
YOU GOT HER NUMBER and had to block communication? That means there was communication. WTF is wrong with you. You are a POS. What you did is 1000X worse than your wife dancing with a random person. If your wife walks, you only have yourself to blame.
indoubttoactorrest wrote:
You got her number. You're a ridiculous person.
Your wife is going to leave you because you're still trickle truthing her.
You destroyed your marriage because another man found your wife attractive.
FullGrownHip wrote:
I think #3 is the TLDR of the whole thing and should be the title. It baffles me how some people are posting updates like “look at me I did good right” after they had done irreversible damage.
At the time of writing this, OP has not added any more updates or comments. We'll see how this shakes out.