'AITA for dancing with my high school ex at a wedding?' UPDATED

Being cordial with an ex as adults is perfectly healthy. But slow dancing with them in front of your spouse? Maybe not the smartest move for the ride home.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for dancing with his ex at a mutual's wedding. He wrote:

"AITAH for dancing with my high school ex at a wedding?"

So to give some background" My wife (28F) and I (29M) have been married for 2 years now, I love my wife, we have had a great relationship so far. All in all, I couldn’t be happier.

Last year, my wife and I were invited to her best friend’s wedding. It was a pretty luxurious wedding, with dances, feasts, drinks, grandeur, you get the gist. During one of the dances, when my wife and I were sitting at the side, a random man asked my wife for a dance.