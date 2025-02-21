'AITA for deciding to flip the script on my husband?' 'I ALWAYS just do it myself.'

My husband is a very negative person. Just today within 2 hours he complained 4 times about the stupidest stuff. Having to take our son to baseball, the type of bread I bought, the fact that I bought it at Walmart, and that a friend asked us to let his son know he was running behind at school pickup because he’d have to “wait with him.”

I’d had enough of it, and I told him that, and told him I was going to start giving it back and see how it makes him feel. I’m usually the type to not say anything to avoid argument or a fight. So I just washed all our bedding and went to make the bed while he was watching TV. this is a job he ALWAYS asks me to help him with, while I ALWAYS just do it myself because I don’t see it was a 2 man job.