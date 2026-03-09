'AITA for degrading my mother-in-law?' UPDATED 2X

So, let me give the full background here, because I don’t want anyone to think I’m leaving out context. My husband and I have been married for a few years now, and while our marriage is strong, there’s one persistent thorn in my side—my mother-in-law.
She has this uncanny ability to turn the smallest, most irrelevant thing into an argument, usually with me. It’s never anything major, never anything serious—it’s always little digs, complaints, or critiques dressed up as “concerns.”
For example: she’ll pick apart what I make for dinner (“Why didn’t you make something more filling?”), question the way I fold laundry (“That’s not how it should be done”), or make backhanded comments about us not having kids yet (“Well, maybe when you finally give him children, you’ll understand responsibility”).
I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s constant—every family gathering has at least one petty argument sparked by her. Now, in the beginning, I tried reasoning with her. I tried the whole “be polite, brush it off, don’t feed into it” approach. That got me nowhere.
Then I tried engaging her directly, debating back. That was a disaster—because you cannot win an argument with someone who thrives on being the victim. Every time I stood up for myself, I was suddenly the “rude one” or the “disrespectful wife.”
So, over time, I developed my own little strategy. When she starts her petty arguments, I “agree” with her in the most dismissive, over-the-top way possible. I cut her off with “Mhm, yes, got it. Right. Sure thing. Yep. Absolutely. You’re right.”
I do it in a tone that makes it crystal clear I’m not actually listening to her or taking her seriously. I treat her like background noise. And honestly? It’s been my saving grace. I get my peace, she gets her little spotlight (sort of), and no one has to deal with it spiraling into a shouting match.
The problem? It makes her feel like garbage. Which, frankly, I don’t lose sleep over, because she does the exact same thing to me in different ways. I call it “disrespecting disrespect.”
Now, fast forward to last weekend. My husband’s 29-year-old cousin got married, and of course the entire family was there. Everything was fine during the ceremony, and even the reception went pretty smoothly. But after the wedding, when people were heading home, my MIL decided she wanted me to drive her.
Here’s the thing—my car is a two-seater. My husband drives the family van, which seats seven. Everyone knows this. It is not news. She tried to make a scene about how I should be the one to drive her instead of my husband, even though she knew it wasn’t logistically possible.
So she starts her little speech about how “younger couples should respect elders” and “it’s not about convenience, it’s about courtesy.” I could feel it escalating into another one of her arguments. So I slipped into my usual defense mode: “Mhm. Yes. Got it. Sure. Uh-huh. Yep. Absolutely.” I didn’t even let her finish half her sentences—I just drowned her out with faux-agreeing and nodding.
Apparently, my brother-in-law overheard this exchange. He immediately pulled me aside and cussed me out. He told me I was being “cruel,” that I was “disrespecting his mother,” and that I should learn how to “shut my mouth if I can’t be polite.”
I just stood there stunned, because I was thinking—where was this energy every other time his mom tore into me for my job as a nail tech, or household rules, or my lack of children? Funny how it’s always me in the wrong when I refuse to sit there and take her nonsense. So he drove his mom home, blah blah.
But earlier, around 7 pm, my husband and I had a talk. Now, my husband does know how his mom is. He doesn’t excuse her behavior. But here’s the kicker: he thinks very highly of his older brother. In his mind, his brother has always been the voice of reason, the one who can “see things clearly.”
So when his brother told him that I was being loud and disrespectful, my husband—without directly calling me an ahole—asked if maybe I could try not to “do my agree thing so loudly” in the future. He said he understands why I do it, but maybe I could tone it down, especially at family events.
And that honestly rubbed me the wrong way. Because to me, what he’s really saying is, “I know my mom is petty, but could you just sit there quietly and take it so we don’t make waves?” I feel like I’m being asked to shrink myself so his mom can feel like she’s won. And I refuse.
Now I’m sitting here wondering—am I really the ahole here? Am I wrong for “disrespecting disrespect”? My strategy might not be the most mature, but I’m not screaming, I’m not insulting her, I’m not cussing her out. I’m literally just not giving her the satisfaction of a fight.
If that makes me the villain in her story, then so be it—but I also don’t want to divorce him because my husband is really a awesome guy if my verdict is NTA, but I also don’t believe that I should just shut up and take what his mom says. So, AITA for degrading my MIL every time she tries to start a petty argument, or am I justified for protecting my sanity the only way I know how?
ACM915 said:
NTA tell your husband this. His mother is no longer allowed inside your home for any reason and you will not be attending any family gathering on his side ever again. He wants you to keep the peace then mommy dearest stays out of your face. Also tell him you do not wish to hear any thing about his mother or his family or what they talk about.
blueavole said:
I agree with others: your mother-in-law should no longer be a guest in your home. Or eat your meals. When she interacts with your family, your husband should cook, drive her, or handle her tantrums.
Or you could just stand there and stare at her. Say absolutely nothing and just count to twenty in your head. Then stare at your husband. Another count to twenty. If they thought awkward agreement was bad make silence worse.
Neither-Progress-773 said:
NTA. As always, you do not have a mother-in-law problem, you have a husband problem.
Anabolic9785 said:
Where has your husband been all the time this has been going on with his mom and his family? He should have put a stop to his mother's behavior years ago. If he had done his job and stood up for you like husbands are supposed to do, none of this would be an issue. NTA.
ImmediateShallot7245 said:
NTA…Maybe your husband and BIL should have a talk with their mother about her crappy treatment of you!! Op keep putting your mental health first and start leaving every time she shows up.
Special-Newspaper-48 said:
Girl you’re better than me. His brother would have gotten cussed tf out and told to mind his business if it doesn’t concern him. You’re definitely NTA and his family knows that.
They just excuse her behavior because it isn’t geared towards them. You need to have a talk with your husband and tell him his mother isn’t allowed anywhere near you until she can show you some respect as his wife. And if he can’t do that, he can go stay with her.
After my original post, I did a lot of thinking. I re-read what I wrote, sat with the comments, and learned my MiL problem is also a husband problem. It’s the fact that I’ve been left to deal with her on my own while the rest of the family either enables her or brushes it off as “just how she is.”
That’s been the cycle for years, and I’ve been the designated punching bag because I don’t come with the “untouchable” status of being a son. I’m the daughter-in-law, which means I’m somehow expected to absorb the blows in silence.
Well, silence doesn’t suit me. So I sat my husband down and had one of the most brutally honest conversations of our marriage. I told him, very clearly, that I was done playing referee between him and his mother. I laid out my ground rules:
1) At the next family event (or any gathering, big or small), if his mom starts insulting me, he defends me in the moment. Not later, not behind closed doors, not whispered apologies when we get home—in the moment. If she’s bold enough to try and humiliate me publicly, then he needs to be bold enough to shut her down publicly.
2) If he can’t do that, then he needs to cut contact with her down to near nothing. Because I will not keep showing up just to be treated like a punching bag while my husband stands by.
3) Couples therapy is non-negotiable. I made it clear that I don’t want a divorce—but if he says no to both the above options and to counseling, then we are done. End of story. Because I refuse to bring children into a marriage that isn’t strong enough to withstand his mother’s manipulations.
We’ve already talked about starting a family once he passes his sergeant’s exam and gets promoted, and I am not walking into motherhood with these cracks in our foundation. I need a partner, not someone who hides behind “avoiding conflict.”
I didn’t sugarcoat it. It was all or nothing. Either he steps up, or I step out. At first, he just stared at me like I’d thrown cold water in his face. Then he sighed and admitted he’s been avoiding the issue because he hates conflict.
But he also admitted something else—that he doesn’t want to lose me. He said he doesn’t want divorce to ever be on the table, and if that means drawing a line in the sand with his mom and brother and going to therapy, then that’s what he’ll do.
He apologized, genuinely, for letting things go on for so long. And then, right in front of me, he pulled out his phone and texted both his mother and his brother. He told them, in plain words, that they need to respect me—or else he will be going low to no contact. He said their treatment of me has been unacceptable and that things will not continue the way they’ve been.
I swear, I almost cried watching him finally do it. And then—because apparently she has the reflexes of a hawk when her authority is challenged—twenty minutes later, there was a knock at the door. It was his mother.
She was crying, wailing, asking how her son could “do this to her.” She was throwing out every manipulative line in the book—“I raised you, I gave you everything, how could you turn your back on me for her?”
My husband listened for about thirty seconds, face completely blank. Then, without a word, he shut the door in her face. Slammed it, actually. I don’t know how long she stood there, but we didn’t open it again. So, safe to say, lines have been drawn.
My husband is in my corner now, and while it took way too long to get here, I’ll take the win. We’ve been searching for a counselor for the past hour (at this moment we took a break from searching), and I feel more confident knowing we’re working on this before kids enter the picture. I know the drama with his mother isn’t magically over, but at least now I know I’m not standing in the ring alone.
It’s been two weeks and a few days since I laid down my ground rules with my husband, and let me tell you… things have been wild. Nineteen days of peace, I thought, maybe this would be smooth sailing. Ha. Apparently, the universe didn’t get the memo.
First, a quick timeline: my husband’s sergeant exam isn’t until late 2026—at least that’s what he told me. So while we’ve got some breathing room before planning kids, that also means we’re stuck in this limbo of “he’s defending me against his mom, but she’s still lurking.”
The first week after we drew the lines was…magical. My husband actually followed through: low contact with his mom, texted warnings to his brother, and even agreed to start couples therapy. I was thrilled, felt like I could finally breathe. And then… the universe struck.
It started innocently enough—I was doing my grocery run, trying to pick up a few things for the week. I thought, “Cool, quiet, maybe some me-time.” I was wrong. Very, very wrong.
Out of nowhere, my MIL appeared. Not alone, of course—she had brought some of her church friends with her. And before I could even think, they’d cornered me in the produce aisle. They started in on me—little digs, comments about my career, my “choices” in life, even my marriage.
I tried to stay polite, but the embarrassment was overwhelming. I felt trapped, like every word I said was being judged by a live panel.It felt like I was right back in high school and I had to literally shove my cart through the crowd to escape. I rushed out of that store faster than I’ve ever driven home.
As soon as I got home, I told my husband. I expected some calm reassurance, but what I got instead was…,battle mode. He went full-on protective. He texted his mom immediately, reminded her of the rules, and let her know that any further attempts at cornering me—especially with friends involved—would have consequences.
And he followed through. We didn’t attend one family dinner for the entire week—zero contact—until one of his sisters insisted that my MIL apologize. Honestly, I didn’t want the apology; I wanted to make sure this didn’t keep happening. But at least it was something.
But just when I thought maybe, maybe, we could coast for a little while longer… yesterday happened. Out of nowhere, my MIL decided she needed to involve my parents. Yes, my parents—the sweet, unsuspecting ones who had only met her at the wedding and don’t know the full story.
She called them and started her little act of concern, whining about how I was “isolating her son” and painting herself as the victim. I could practically hear the strings of manipulation dangling over the phone.
Ten minutes into the call, my dad had had enough. He hung up, called me, and I explained everything. We all laughed. Hard. There’s just something so satisfying about the combination of knowing the full truth, watching her fail at her little scheme, and being able to laugh about it with the people she thought she could manipulate.
Now, don’t get me wrong—I know this isn’t going to be the last stunt she pulls. Oh no. My MIL has enough energy, connections, and sheer audacity to keep this circus running for years. But right now? Right now, I feel solid. I have my husband firmly in my corner, boundaries clearly drawn, and my own family backing me up. So I’ve basically won whatever else curveballs she’s planning to throw at me next.