'AITA for degrading my mother-in-law?' UPDATED 2X

She called them and started her little act of concern, whining about how I was “isolating her son” and painting herself as the victim. I could practically hear the strings of manipulation dangling over the phone.

Ten minutes into the call, my dad had had enough. He hung up, called me, and I explained everything. We all laughed. Hard. There’s just something so satisfying about the combination of knowing the full truth, watching her fail at her little scheme, and being able to laugh about it with the people she thought she could manipulate.