'AITA for demanding my dad's wife cut her only family out of her life over a prank?'

So you were 17 when you did your "prank" to a woman you admit you didn't and still don't like. Of course she had a bad reaction and her husband backed her up. Do I think it was too far to ban you guys permanently? Yep but you did have your mom's to stay at who had primary custody.

This getting back in touch with dad is financially motivated by your own words. What her prankster sibling did while similar had nothing to do with you. They have an entirely relationships than you did as your dad's kids who never liked his wife. Whatever trust was building you destroyed with that prank. Of course YTA. You also seem to not realize you have no leverage when it comes to your dad.

No-Mango8923 said: