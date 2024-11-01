'AITA for demanding my friend pays for the nice chair she broke? Our friends are split.'

"AITA for demanding my friend pays for the chair she broke?"

I have this friend who is pretty big. Like, 350lbs or maybe a bit more, while everyone else in our circle is more on the slim side. I love her very much and want her to feel at home at my place, so I made sure that my new chairs at the dining table are safe for her to use. But then she didn't really find them comfortable.

No armrests that would be tight to fit in or curved seats to press into her legs or anything, it was just that they weren't upholstered enough for her liking or something. So then she saw that nice comfy lounge chair in my living room and dragged it over to the table because she wanted to use it instead.