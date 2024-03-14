'AITA for demanding my husband leave his boys' weekend early when my sister almost died?' MAJOR UPDATE

"AITA for demanding my husband cancel his boys weekend and come home?"

Basically my husband and I have been married about six years, and have a 3 year old daughter, Elle. Prior to getting married and having Elle, we were both very independent people. This hasn’t changed - as much as we value our couple/family time, we also both cherish time to ourselves and with our own friends.

We came up with an agreement that we each get ONE weekend a year to do whatever we like - go away, stay in a hotel, go out with friends - while the other stays home looking after Elle. It’s been working really well so far. Well this past weekend was my husbands time and he chose a fishing trip with his pals, staying in a cabin roughly 30 mins away. No problems.