'AITA for deserting my girlfriend on trip I gifted her?'

John Waters says that if you plan to marry someone, go on an overseas trip that involves a lot of different transfers: taxis, trains, and so on. When you return to your home country, if you still want to marry that person, fine. But you'll know for sure if you DON'T want to marry them! OP's horrible girlfriend couldn't even stand a train ride + dinner + concert.

Particular_Pitch_745

The only question that needs to be answered is if you want to be with someone who treats you like that. I hope your answer is no because there are plenty of kind women who would be appreciative of everything you did and would never speak to you like that. Or seat single and invest all that money on yourself for something you want to do. Take up a new hobby. Take a class. Take private lessons. Go on your bucket-list trip.