"AITA for 'discouraging' my niece's dream career path?"

My (39m) sister (43f) has a 16 year old. Since she was like 10 or 11 she's been sure that she wants to be a pediatrician when she grows up. She's a junior in high school, and she's been taking classes related to health stuff in school.

Last time she came over, we were talking about it, and out of the blue she asked me if I would do the whole doctor thing again if I could. And me, being completely honest, told her no way. I said I'd be a dentist or something. My wife's a dentist and would probably make more than me if I still worked as an employee.