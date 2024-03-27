Uncle sells family business instead of passing it on to 'bratty' nephews. AITA?

My sister and nephews come in and want to buy out my business instead of me selling it. They do not have the money that I’m getting at market rates. They insist that it’s a family business and I said no it’s not. It’s mine and I built it over the last 30 years and I’m ready to retire.

My nephews think that it’s obviously a family business and it should go to them. It’s not. They always felt like I was obligated or should leave it to them since they helped me out. I told them they were just employees like everyone else on my team.