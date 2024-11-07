'AITA for disinviting my daughter to Thanksgiving because she won't host Thanksgiving?'

"AITA for disinviting my daughter to Thanksgiving when she won't host Thanksgiving?"

In our family, holidays are rotated, so one person hosts the Fourth of July, another hosts Christmas, and another hosts Thanksgiving etc. This way, no one is constantly hosting, and it makes it fair for everyone. This post is about my middle daughter, Clara. Clara has always been skipping her host duties, when it gets to her she has an excuse why she can't host.

It ranges but usually goes along the lines of stress or she is too busy. This results in other family members to pick up her holiday. It is frustrating and multiple people have talked to her about this. She bailed on hosting Easter but promised me that she would do Thanksgiving we swapped holidays.