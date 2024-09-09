'AITA for ditching the rest of the backpacking group when I was their only ride?' UPDATED

I did not know until this point that vacation activities could be such a flex, but here they proved to me that one can make them one's entire personality and the culmination of an entire life of accomplishment. Looking back now, I should have piped up about how I went to Europe and hiked on the Matterhorn, but they surely would have retorted with how they had gone to Europe too, but even harder.

Here is where my friend and I may be the assholes: My friend was staring at me and seething. He hated the fact that they had woken me up, hated the fact that they kicked us out of our bed, and hated the insult to injury of them having the audacity to shoot the sh*t for another two hours right by where my friend and I needed to be sleeping.