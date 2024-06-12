'AITA for divorcing my husband after 6 months?' 'We paid half of EVERYTHING.'

It was stressful but we eventually got through, however my plans to launch my business got pushed back and I had to postpone taking on any new clients until after we’re settled. Once we started living together, the problems began.

He almost never helped out with household chores or anything, so I would end up spending hours each day doing so. He also expected dinner to be ready by the time he got home, but didn’t like it when I worked after he’s back, so I almost never had time to focus on my work. And despite making it abundantly clear that I had no intention of ever becoming a “housewife” — it seemed like I unintentionally found myself in the role.