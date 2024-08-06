'AITA for divorcing my husband even though he has no means to support himself?' 'He got hurt on his job.'

"AITA for divorcing my husband even though he has no means to support himself?"

After being married for 13yrs I discovered my husband had a child outside of our marriage with a person that specifically wasn’t welcome in our home. Backstory- My soon to be ex-husband were high school sweethearts. Life happens and we lost touch for a significant amount of years.

When we reconnected each of us had a child from a previous relationship. Everything was a love bubble for the first few years and then he got hurt on his job. He ended up having major surgery but because of the nature of his work he could no longer perform the job he was hired to do and was eventually let go.