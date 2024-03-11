'AITA for divorcing my wife 8 years after she cheated? I think I can do better.' UPDATED

With that came a nagging feeling, I can get a better partner than my wife. I want to go into retirement with a woman who never betrayed me. So I am leaving my wife.

I was honest with her about the reason. I think I can do better than her that's why I am leaving her. I told her she is still pretty which is somewhat true, but what I need is a person who never cheated on me and she cant be that person. Since our kids are older now her utility for me is decreasing with every passing day. There is no point delaying the inevitable.