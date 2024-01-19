'AITA for divorcing my wife because I want someone better?'

My boss invited me to his house for dinner. He is a great man, very supportive. His wife was very affectionate towards him while mine was distant and naggy. I saw their relationship and I compared it to mine and I came to a realization that my wife is not into me. Maybe she never was. Now she has someone she actually loves (my daughter) so she doesn't need me for companionship. I am just an annoyance.

It was not a sad realization, it was freeing. I want what my boss has, a woman who loves me. That's not my wife. That surname bit came to my mind. My boss's wife is proud to take his last name, to give her children his last name. Mine doesn't feel that pride.