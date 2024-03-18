'AITA for divorcing my wife because she lied about her fertility?' 'She really didn't want another kid.' UPDATED

I said, "So you lied more? You got rid of my baby because you wanted to stay fit? You didn’t even discuss anything with me? How could you do that to me? I could be holding my baby right now and you stole that from me." She said she is sorry but the good news is she still can. I said, "You are still lying! You still don’t want a baby and you're only saying it so I stay! I don’t even know what to believe anymore. I can’t trust you. Ever."