"AITA for docking my son's allowance?"

I (50M) just switched insurance companies to try and save money because I've instituted a monthly budget to stop our overspending in our family of 5 (48F, 19M, 16F, 13F and 5 cats). The new insurance company asked for 19M's Driver's Ed Completion Certificate. I contacted the company who said he cannot get the certificate because he skipped the online portion.

My son passed the in-class and road tests but has an "objection to online drivers ed because it's pointless." I explained that no matter how pointless it feels, it was a term of our contract with them and he broke it, and the result is that my insurance is $13 a month more than it would have been had he completed the course.