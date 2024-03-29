'AITA for snooping on my cousin's BF and discovering the shocking truth about his identity?'

I did some asking around and some Internet digging and discovered that literally none of the claims he made are true. He doesn't have a college education, doesn't have a job, isn't from where he claims he is from, lied about his entire family background. Everything is the opposite of what he said. I have proof. Other family members did the same and found the same results as I did.

I told my already concerned aunt who then passed this information on to my cousin. She is understandably very angry that we looked into him and his background. He is angry at us for not giving him a chance to tell her the truth about who he really is and why he lied about everything.