Woman childproofs her home for her in-laws' 2 week visit, accused of calling husband's family 'uncivilized.' AITA?

I don't understand this comparison at all. Coming over for dinner for 3 hours and staying at a place for a couple of weeks is very different. And we've visited our in-laws enough to see how chaotic their home can get to the point where my BIL and SIL keep mostly plastic items in their homes for convenience. AITA?

Edit: We hadn’t spoke since we had our fight last night and my in-laws are supposed be landing in the morning. My husband brought food from a restaurant I liked and told me he wanted to apologize.

He told me he overreacted because he wasn’t admitting to himself how different his brother is as a person ever since he became a dad and that his life is going in a very different direction with more financial hardships too and that makes him angry and helpless.