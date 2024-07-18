'AITA for double checking with my husband before making plans with a friend?' 'We have a baby.'

Before I could even finish my sentence she literally stomped off and shouted FORGET IT! I was so confused and she had drove me there so I then had to call my husband to come get me, and he had to wake up our baby to do so.

The next day Amy texted me a bunch of long texts and basically said that it’s "creepy" that I have to "let my husband know my every move" and that it’s rude to her for me to do that because when we make plans together my husband isn’t invited so he doesn’t need to weigh in.

I tried to tell her that I literally just needed to let him know were I was so he didn’t worry but she kept repeating herself and then also insinuated my husband is abusive?