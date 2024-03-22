It's only natural to stand up for your kid, but because of the inherent bias, it can be hard to know when you've gone too far or not far enough.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for giving her niece an ear-ful after she was called a Karen. She wrote:

"AITA for dressing down my niece at a family function after accused me of being a “Karen” and said rude things about my daughter to our family?"

The Situation with my Daughter’s Teacher: The only teacher that my (44F) daughter “Sarah” (17F) has ever had issue with is “Miss Jane.” From what I’ve heard of Miss Jane, she gives special treatment to the more popular kids because she views herself as a popular kid and wants approval.