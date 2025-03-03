Woman’s love for cucumbers leads to breakup and TSA drama. AITA? UPDATED 5X

mckinnos

Thanks for the update! I didn’t see the original post before now but dang, what a ride. Glad you’re rid of him and his anti-cucumber agenda.

FloodAndFire

Just gotta say, after just reading your original post and update, I thought, "Hmm, a nice fresh cucumber sounds pretty good right now." Went to my fridge and now typing this while munching on a cold, crisp cuke.

TypicalTeapot

Imagine being dumped by your girl because she'd rather eat cucumbers than be with you.

(I know that's not actually the reason, but that thought had me howling)