'AITA for ending my friendship with my best friend after how she treated me during her engagement/wedding?'

The final straw came at the reception when V tells bridesmaid S that we can plan her bachelorette after the wedding. S relays that to me and that was it. I immediately told my husband we were leaving. It was around 10 and the reception wasn’t supposed to end until 12, but I didn’t care. I was tired, I felt completely abused, and I had had enough.

So after the wedding, I had some time to think all of this over and I’m still upset. I can’t get over how she treated me. But there’s still a shred of hope left that this isn’t the end. That this all was just a speed bump in our friendship and that she’ll go back to being the V I know and love. Three weeks goes by and V finally texts me asking if we can talk that night. I’m thinking “great! we can finally get all of this out in the open and move passed this.”