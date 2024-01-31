'AITA for ending my engagement because of my fiancée's streaming career?'

I've tried discussing boundaries, like keeping certain topics off-limits or having dedicated "us'" time without streaming, but she insists that being open with her audience is a key part of her success. And it very well maybe. I know how powerful parasocial relationships can be.

I understand that her viewers feel like friends to her, but it's come to a point where she consults her chat more than me on personal decisions. I've voiced my discomfort with strangers having such an insight into our lives, but she feels I don't appreciate the effort she's putting into building her career.